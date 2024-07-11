Minnesota weather: Sunny, tranquil, and very warm Thursday

It's a very warm Thursday with plenty of sunshine and a dry day for most.

We get a break from the rain for the end of the workweek as temperatures continue to climb into the weekend. Thursday will be tranquil with some passing clouds in the afternoon and lots of sunshine. While it will stay dry for most, an afternoon storm or two statewide cannot be ruled out.

Thursday is quite warm with highs in the 80s for most of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro area has a daytime high of 86 degrees with overnight temperatures in the mid to borderline upper 60s.

Friday is more of the same, but the southerly flow kicks in and starts increasing the temperature, moisture levels, and dew point. Dew points will likely be in the 60s on Friday and creep into the 70s for the weekend, making for sultry conditions.

Friday is toasty with a high of 87 degrees in the metro and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will push for 90 on Saturday and in the lower 90s on Sunday with a heat index in the triple digits.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: