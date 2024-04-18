Minnesota weather: Brighter but still breezy and coolish day Thursday

A brighter, but still breezy day is in store for Minnesota on Thursday.

Rain showers in far southern Minnesota will move out in the morning, with everyone staying dry for the most part on Thursday. Sunshine is likely by the late morning and early afternoon hours in the Twin Cities. Breezes of 10 to 20-plus mph are possible. The high on Thursday will be around 53 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Overnight, the low will be around 36 degrees in the Twin Cities, with mostly clear conditions.

A secondary cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday, which has some chilly air behind it. This will bring cooler temperatures, blustery winds and cloud cover on Friday. Snow showers are even possible in northern Minnesota. The high on Friday in the Twin Cities will be around 45 degrees, with highs in the 30s in the forecast for northern Minnesota.

The sunshine returns for the weekend, with highs expected to be in the upper 40s for the Twin Cities on Saturday. A pleasant Sunday is in the forecast, with a high around 58 degrees for the Twin Cities.

Here's the seven-day forecast: