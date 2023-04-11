Minnesota weather: First 80-degree day coming Tuesday or Wednesday

It's been exactly 6 months since our last 80-degree day in the Twin Cities, and we're looking to come close to the milestone Tuesday afternoon.

If we don't reach the 80-degree mark on Tuesday, we'll hit it on Wednesday. The last time the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees was on Oct. 11, 2022.

The highs on Tuesday in southern Minnesota will be in the widespread 70s, while 60s and 50s are likely in northern Minnesota. It'll be a gorgeous day.

Wednesday could see a high of 84 degrees in the Twin Cities, which would be a record for the date (the record is 83 degrees, set in 1931).

Thursday will be hot again, with a high of around 81 degrees.

Looking ahead to Friday, it'll be a bit cooler, with a high of around 74 degrees and some late-day drips and potentially some thunder and lightning. Saturday will be even cooler, with highs in the 50s and some rain showers. Sunday will be chilly, with a high of around 49 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: