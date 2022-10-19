Minnesota Weather: Filtered sunshine, a bit warmer on Wednesday

Another chilly day before the warm-up begins heading into the weekend.

Wednesday will be bright with some high-level clouds, creating some filtered sunshine. The high will top out around 48 degrees in the Twin Cities, with similar temperatures expected across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Overnight, it won't be as cool as it's been, but lows will dip down to around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows in the 20s are expected in northern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin. Low 30s are in store for much of western and southern Minnesota.

Thursday will be warmer, with a high of 56 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is about average for this time of year. Mid-50s are expected across much of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, while southwestern Minnesota could see highs into the 60s.

Saturday will be a gorgeous late October day, with sunshine and warmth. A high temperature of 70 degrees is in the forecast. Saturday will arguably be the nice of the two weekend days, despite Sunday's high of around 73 degrees. That's because Sunday will feature increasing clouds and become breezy.

Sunday will be warm and quite humid for this time of year, with late evening thunderstorms possible.

The warm-up is short-lived, though. With temperatures expected to become more seasonable starting on Monday.