Minnesota weather: Fall-style weather settles in

After record-breaking temperatures in the 90s on Tuesday, far more comfortable air has moved into the area thanks to a northwestern flow. High temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s on Wednesday.

Dew points fell drastically Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, going from the 70s to the 40s in the Twin Cities. This comfortable air mass will lead to more fall-style weather, with highs about 4 degrees shy of average on Wednesday in the Twin Cities.

There may be a stray drip Wednesday morning, but otherwise things will stay dry. After some passing clouds, the sun comes out making for a gorgeous day.

Overnight lows on Wednesday will dip into the 40s.

On Thursday – the first official day of fall – we will see more fall-like temperatures, with a high of 62 degrees in the Twin Cities and plenty of sunshine. The highs in southern Minnesota will top out in the low 60s, while in northeastern Minnesota highs will be in the upper 50s.

The seven-day forecast.

Looking ahead, it'll be even cooler on Friday, with a high of 59 degrees. Showers are also possible. This weekend is looking nice, with sunshine and a high of 70 degrees on Saturday, followed by a pleasant Sunday with a high around 64 degrees and sun.

The pleasant weather continues to start next week, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny.