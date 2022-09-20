Tuesday evening storms produce hail and lightning in east metro

Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes.

Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.

The storms also brought plenty of lightning. A viewer video shared by Shawn Turner showed some of the show in the sky, with a video from Lake Pepin of frequent lightning flashes. You can click above to watch that.