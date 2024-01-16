Minnesota weather: Fairly bright as wind chills improve but still very cold

The cold temperatures continue for Tuesday.

The cold temperatures are sticking around for the near future, but it won't feel as blustery outside as the wind chill advisory for the Twin Cities metro should clear out by noon.

Tuesday’s high is 8 degrees, but the feels like temperatures are closer to minus 15 to minus 20 degrees below zero, with passing clouds and bright skies. Overnight temperatures stay above the negative at 1 degree.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer and not as blustery as the previous few days. The highs will slowly climb back into the double digits with an overnight low of zero.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will stay cool and calm and will start warming up to be more seasonable by Sunday, with temperatures possibly back in the 30s by Monday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: