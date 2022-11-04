Minnesota weather: Cooler, rainy for some this weekend

November-style weather is here, with cooler temperatures and some rain in the forecast.

On Friday, the high will be around 45 degrees for the Twin Cities metro with mostly cloudy skies, while southeastern Minnesota could see some rain showers.

Overnight, temperatures will dip down to around 36 degrees in the metro. Some late-night drips are possible.

Saturday is looking a bit damp for some of us, especially for the first half of the day. The high will be around 44 degrees.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with a high of 52 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, it'll be sunny, with a high of 47 degrees on Monday. And for Election Day on Tuesday, the high will be around 56 degrees, with a chance for some rain showers.

The average high for this time of year is 48 degrees.