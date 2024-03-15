Minnesota weather: Cooler but pleasant Friday before a chilly and windy weekend

The string of warm, spring-like temperatures is coming to an end as temperatures continue to drop Friday and into the weekend.

The cooling trend continues with a high of 54 degrees on Friday for the Twin Cities metro area. It will be a pleasant day with passing clouds, which should clear out for a bright afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild into the evening hours before a cold front moves in overnight. On Saturday, the metro area will have highs in the mid-40s, which is still above average, but winds start picking up with gusts at 40 mph. There's also a chance for isolated showers or flakes throughout the day.

The wind sticks around for Sunday with 30 mph gusts, and temperatures continue to drop to a high of 36 degrees for the metro, but given the winds, it will feel cooler.

By Monday, the winds start to calm down and temperatures warm into the upper 40s for the first day of spring on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: