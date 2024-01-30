Minnesota weather: Cooler as clouds return Tuesday; record warmth likely for Wednesday

Clouds return along with cooler temperatures on Tuesday, but record warmth is likely for Wednesday.

The clouds are back Tuesday, with some patchy sprinkles to start the morning. The high on Tuesday is around 42 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, slightly cooler than Monday’s 50 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will dip to the low 30s.

On Wednesday, the cloud coverage will move out of the Twin Cities metro, and temperatures will soar to potentially record-breaking warmth. The high for the metro area will be in the mid-50s, while southwest Minnesota could see pockets of 60 degrees.

Temperatures start to cool slightly after Wednesday, but highs remain in the 40s for the remainder of the week, staying well above the average of 24 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: