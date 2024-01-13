Minnesota weather: Coldest air of the season bringing subzero wind chills

The coldest air of the season is moving in, bringing frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills for the weekend.

A few light flakes linger Saturday morning after a snowstorm affected mainly parts of southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Twin Cities metro area missed the majority of the snowfall, as the west metro got a dusting at best, and the east metro got 0.5-1 inch of accumulation.

While the snow is moving out, the much colder temperatures are moving in. The high on Saturday is 8 degrees, but the feels-like temperature is 15 below zero. Overnight temperatures drop even more, with a low of -5 degrees, and temperatures feeling closer to 30 below zero.

A winter wind child advisory has been issued for Saturday night in parts of central and southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, as temperatures will feel like 30-35 below zero. A wind chill warning has been issued for portions of western Minnesota with temperatures feeling closer to 45 below zero.

Sunday gets even colder, with the high temperature staying below zero in the Twin Cities metro area and likely staying that way until Tuesday. Looking at the week ahead, the well below-average temperatures are sticking around, with another chance for flurries by the end of the week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: