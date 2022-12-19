Minnesota weather: Cold with light snow this afternoon

Light snow is likely Monday afternoon across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as the busy weather pattern continues.

As an area of low-pressure rolls into the area, bringing light snow to southern Minnesota. A second band will roll in near the Canadian border, which will likely spread snow across the northern third of the state.

The Twin Cities metro will be sideswiped by both of these, with the area picking up anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of snow on Monday. Meanwhile, an inch to an inch and a half is possible in Rochester.

Flakes will start to fly around the lunch hour – so watch for fresh slippery spots later on Monday.

In addition to the fresh, light snow, it's going to be cold. The high on Monday afternoon will top out around 13 degrees. Overnight, the low may hit the first subzero reading of the season, with the forecast calling for 1 below in the Twin Cities metro.

On Wednesday, the highs will be in the single digits for much of the region, though Brainerd, Bemidji and Alexandria – among other areas – could see highs below zero.