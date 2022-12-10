Minnesota weather: Cloudy, misty start to the weekend

Saturday will be cloudy and damp with a lingering mist and mixed precipitation that could leave roads occasionally slick across the Twin Cities.

There was a light dusting of snow across the Twin Cities from Friday night into Saturday morning. The precipitation is expected to stick around as occasional pockets of drizzle and light flurries will move throughout parts of the metro during the day. The mixed precipitation could create slick spots on the roads, so drive with care.

The system is expected to clear out by this evening, but the clouds will hang around.

The start of the weekend will be gloomy, with heavy cloud coverage that will stick around throughout the day and heading into Sunday. Saturday’s high will be around 35 degrees.

Looking ahead, Sunday will still be cloudy but drier, with a high of 36 degrees. Monday will be calm before another storm system moves in on Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing a rainy wintry mix. Expect a cool down at the end of the week, with highs in the 20s for Friday.