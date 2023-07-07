Minnesota weather: Cloudy Friday, beautiful weekend ahead

Friday will be comfortable and cloudy, but this weekend's weather is looking absolutely gorgeous.

Friday will start off sunny with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s. Storm systems moving from the west will bring clouds by the afternoon but no expected rain in the Twin Cities. Portions of northern Minnesota are under a Level 1 threat for severe weather with a possibility of excessive winds around 50-60 mph. Parts of western Minnesota could see some spotty showers and storms.

Temperatures remain cool overnight, dropping in the low 60s but heat back up Saturday with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. Humidity will remain low and comfortable with a light breeze for an absolutely gorgeous day.

The beautiful weather sticks around Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s. The Twin Cities metro won’t see any rain, but storms could flare up again Sunday evening for northern Minnesota.

Looking ahead, Monday will be muggy with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. We could see our next chance of rain on Tuesday before a calm and seasonable week. Take a look at your seven-day forecast: