Minnesota weather: Cloudy and warm, with a few raindrops possible

Another mild day for Minnesota on Tuesday before temperatures start to fall.

An area of low pressure is moving toward Minnesota, with a plume of moisture out ahead of it that will generally linger across portions of western Minnesota on Tuesday. This will bring the opportunity for some scattered light drips. There may be a few raindrops in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin as well, but the overall atmosphere isn't really conducive to widespread rain.

Besides the potential for a drip or two, Tuesday will feature a lot of cloud cover and temperatures similar to what we've seen the last few days, with a high of 76 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and a little cooler in western and northern Minnesota.

Overnight lows on Tuesday will dip into the 50s.

Wednesday's forecast will feature a bit of sunshine and a high of around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities. The day will have a slightly humid feel to it, with scattered light showers possible.

Things cool off after that, with highs on Thursday expected to top out at 50 degrees with wind. Friday will be chilly with a high of 48 degrees.

This weekend, Saturday will be bright and quiet with a high in the upper 50s. Sunday will return to more seasonable temperatures, with a high of 63 degrees and blue skies.