Minnesota weather: Chances for rain, snowflakes this week

Monday will be dry and quiet with a high of around 39 degrees with some occasional cloud cover.

It'll be a cold one Monday night. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the teens in much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, through northwestern Minnesota will see single-digit and below-zero lows.

Tuesday will see a high of around 36 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though northwestern Minnesota will only be in the teens.

A couple of pocket flurries are possible Tuesday afternoon.

It'll be chilly through the mid-week, with a high of 32 degrees on Wednesday, but temperatures start to warm back up on Thursday. With that, though, comes the possibility of some rain and/or snow on both Thursday into Friday.

The mid-40s will likely return this weekend.