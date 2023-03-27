Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Chances for rain, snowflakes this week

Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s

Some light snow possible tomorrow, but nothing major.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday will be dry and quiet with a high of around 39 degrees with some occasional cloud cover. 

It'll be a cold one Monday night. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the teens in much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, through northwestern Minnesota will see single-digit and below-zero lows. 

Tuesday will see a high of around 36 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, though northwestern Minnesota will only be in the teens. 

A couple of pocket flurries are possible Tuesday afternoon.

It'll be chilly through the mid-week, with a high of 32 degrees on Wednesday, but temperatures start to warm back up on Thursday. With that, though, comes the possibility of some rain and/or snow on both Thursday into Friday. 

The mid-40s will likely return this weekend.

The seven-day forecast.