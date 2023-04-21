Minnesota weather: Bursts of snowflakes ahead of chilly weekend

After some bursts of snowflakes and drizzle on Friday, a chilly weekend is in store. Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures may return next week.

Friday will be blustery and cold, as we stay damp. There will be quick and intense bursts of precipitation, with a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities.

This weekend will be breezy and chilled. Saturday will see a few flurries and mostly cloudy sky with a high of around 40 degrees in the Twin Cities. Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with a high of around 46 degrees.

We'll climb back to "April" next week, with highs in the upper 50s and near 60 by the end of the work week.