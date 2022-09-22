Minnesota weather: Brilliant fall day, cool showers on Friday

A brilliant fall day is in store on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s for much of Minnesota as autumn begins at 8:03 p.m.

Canadian high pressure is building in, which will keep things dry and fairly clear on Thursday. Thursday morning saw the coolest air we've seen in months, with temperatures dipping into the 40s in the Twin Cities metro. It was even cooler in northwestern Minnesota, where frost advisories were issued until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Things will warm up on Thursday, with a high of 63 degrees expected in the Twin Cities. Overnight, temperatures fall into the 40s for much of the state as cloud cover starts to arrive, with overnight light rain possible in western Minnesota.

Chilly, scattered showers are expected on Friday as temperatures stay in the 50s (a high of around 58 degrees in the Twin Cities). That's a bit below "normal" for this time of year, when the average is 71 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will return to the 60s, with plenty of sunshine. Here's your seven-day forecast: