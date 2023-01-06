Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend

The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year.

Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will be chilly and brighter for most. The high temperature will be in the teens across the area.

A look at the weekend forecast. (FOX 9)

Saturday will feature more of the same, with fog in the morning and the opportunity for freezing fog. Otherwise, it'll be brighter and chilly, with high temperatures in the teens.

Seasonable temperatures return on Sunday, with a high in the low 20s and sunshine. Monday will be quiet, with a high of around 29 degrees. Tuesday will feature sunshine and a high of around 26 degrees. The mild weather continues into Wednesday, which will see highs in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead, flurries will build into the day on Thursday. More on that in the days to come.