Minnesota weather: Bright, comfortable Thursday

It's going to get hot next week.

After some early morning sunshine, clouds will filter in mid-morning into lunchtime on Thursday. Then the clouds will fan back out in the afternoon, leading to a bright day. The high will be near 80 degrees.

During the day Friday, it will be nice and quiet with a high of around 83 degrees in the Twin Cities. By the afternoon, there's potential for some pop-up showers, though they'll be few and far between. More of the same on Saturday, with a high of around 86 degrees and the potential for pop-up showers in the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be a bit muggier, with a high of around 88 degrees and sunshine. Then it gets hot, with some of the hottest temperatures this year expected in the first half of next week.

