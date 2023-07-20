Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Bright, comfortable Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Thursday's Forecast: Drier with a high around 80

After parts of the metro saw over an inch of rain on Wednesday, Thursday will be quiet. Some isolated storms possible both Friday and Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's going to get hot next week. 

After some early morning sunshine, clouds will filter in mid-morning into lunchtime on Thursday. Then the clouds will fan back out in the afternoon, leading to a bright day. The high will be near 80 degrees

During the day Friday, it will be nice and quiet with a high of around 83 degrees in the Twin Cities. By the afternoon, there's potential for some pop-up showers, though they'll be few and far between. More of the same on Saturday, with a high of around 86 degrees and the potential for pop-up showers in the afternoon hours. 

Sunday will be a bit muggier, with a high of around 88 degrees and sunshine. Then it gets hot, with some of the hottest temperatures this year expected in the first half of next week.

Here's the seven-day forecast:

The seven-day forecast. 