Minnesota weather: Breezy close to the weekend, pleasant Monday

A northwest wind is expected to stay gusty in Minnesota Sunday with peak wind gusts reaching into the upper 20s to some 30s.

Temperatures will likely be a touch cooler Sunday with high speeds in the 60s to lower 70s for most of the state Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night is expected to be quiet and a little on the cooler side. The forecast shows temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s Monday morning, but then warm up nicely into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.

Winds will finally back off for Monday making for a very pleasant day.

The next chance of showers and a few rumbles arrives late Monday night and into the first half of Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: