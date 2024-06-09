Minnesota weather: Breezy close to the weekend, pleasant Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A northwest wind is expected to stay gusty in Minnesota Sunday with peak wind gusts reaching into the upper 20s to some 30s.
Temperatures will likely be a touch cooler Sunday with high speeds in the 60s to lower 70s for most of the state Sunday afternoon.
Sunday night is expected to be quiet and a little on the cooler side. The forecast shows temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s Monday morning, but then warm up nicely into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine.
Winds will finally back off for Monday making for a very pleasant day.
The next chance of showers and a few rumbles arrives late Monday night and into the first half of Tuesday.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
