Minnesota weather: Breezy close to the weekend, pleasant Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 9, 2024 9:03am CDT
Weather Forecast
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A northwest wind is expected to stay gusty in Minnesota Sunday with peak wind gusts reaching into the upper 20s to some 30s. 

Temperatures will likely be a touch cooler Sunday with high speeds in the 60s to lower 70s for most of the state Sunday afternoon. 

Sunday night is expected to be quiet and a little on the cooler side. The forecast shows temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s Monday morning, but then warm up nicely into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. 

Winds will finally back off for Monday making for a very pleasant day. 

The next chance of showers and a few rumbles arrives late Monday night and into the first half of Tuesday.

