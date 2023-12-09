Minnesota weather: Blustery with snow showers for Saturday

A windy and snowy Saturday is in store.

A cold front moved into northwestern Minnesota Friday night bringing some snow and strong winds Saturday morning. That cold front will make its way to the Twin Cities metro on Saturday, bringing a few snow showers and blustery winds.

However, it will be less snow and more windy, around 30 mph+, which will arrive around noon and move out during the overnight hours. The high on Saturday is around 34 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with a seasonable 32 degrees. Temperatures are mild this week with plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: