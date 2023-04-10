Minnesota weather: Beautiful weather this week; 70s and 80s possible

Beautiful weather is in store for much of this week.

Monday will feature highs in the upper 60s and sunshine in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s in the Twin Cities and 30s in northern Minnesota.

It'll be even warmer on Tuesday, when the Twin Cities and much of the state will hit the 70s for the first time this year. The high in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota is around 78 degrees.

The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota has the opportunity to hit 80 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday. Thursday is looking gorgeous as well, with a high of around 79 degrees.

There's some potential for rain toward the end of the week and this weekend. Here's the seven-day forecast: