Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Beautiful weather this week; 70s and 80s possible

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Warm with beautiful sunshine

Highs in the upper 60s on Monday in the Twin Cities with beautiful sunshine. The first 70s of the season will happen on Tuesday in the Twin Cities, when highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. Lower 80s possible on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beautiful weather is in store for much of this week. 

Monday will feature highs in the upper 60s and sunshine in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s in the Twin Cities and 30s in northern Minnesota. 

It'll be even warmer on Tuesday, when the Twin Cities and much of the state will hit the 70s for the first time this year. The high in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota is around 78 degrees.

The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota has the opportunity to hit 80 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday. Thursday is looking gorgeous as well, with a high of around 79 degrees. 

There's some potential for rain toward the end of the week and this weekend. Here's the seven-day forecast:

The seven-day forecast.