Minnesota weather: Sunny but the winds return Thursday, showers set for Friday

The wind returns for Thursday along with warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

Thursday morning starts chilly, with temperatures in the mid-40s. The afternoon warms up to a high of 67 degrees in the metro area, while west central Minnesota could see highs in the 70s.

Thursday afternoon has mostly sunny skies with a breeze out of the southeast at 15-25 mph. If you've felt like it's been a breezy month, you're not alone, as April is the windiest month in Minnesota.

The clouds roll in overnight, and showers appear in western and southern Minnesota on Friday morning. The day won’t be a total washout, but the Twin Cities metro could get on and off showers and hear some rumbles in the late morning lasting into the evening. Temperatures are cooler on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s.

The rain lingers overnight into Saturday morning but clears out for a mostly dry day with highs in the mid-60s. The rain returns on Sunday, and we could see more showers into the week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: