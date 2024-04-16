Minnesota weather: Rounds of rain and very windy Tuesday

Tuesday will be damp and windy with pocket showers in the morning and storms later in the day.

Several rounds of rain are expected as a low-pressure system moves to the northeast, bringing a lot of wind with it. The Twin Cities metro area is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. as 50+ mph gusts are possible. Additionally, southern Minnesota along the Iowa border is at a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

While the Twin Cities metro area could see scattered showers in the morning, the heaviest rain and potential thunder and lightning are expected in the mid-to-late afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday.

Rain continues to fall late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the winds stick around, with gusts of 30 mph in the afternoon.

Things will calm down by the end of the week with temperatures staying in the 50s and more sunshine by the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: