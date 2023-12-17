Minnesota weather: Another gray & mild Sunday before temps tumble tonight

Sunday will be cloudy and mild, with a chance of light rain and maybe some snow Sunday evening.

Sunday has a high temperature of 40 degrees. A cold front will be coming across the state overnight, causing temperatures to drop. Wind chills will be below zero in many parts of Minnesota Sunday night and into Monday.

With the cold front, Monday will be cold but sunny with a high temperature of 25 degrees. Monday will be the only day that really feels like December this week as temperatures start to rise in the 40s again by Wednesday.