Minnesota weather: Another gray day Thursday; the sun finally returns Friday

One more gray day, and then the sun will return.

Thursday will be another cloudy, gray day, with a high of around 37 degrees. Overnight, clouds will gradually thin, with a low of around 29 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild, with a high of around 41 degrees. Saturday could feature some evening, very light flakes, with a high of around 36 degrees.

For New Year's Eve, it'll be cool with a high of around 30 degrees. Monday (New Year's Day), will feature some sunshine and a high of 33 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: