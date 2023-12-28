Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Another gray day Thursday; the sun finally returns Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Thursday's forecast: Cloudy and quiet

Highs Thursday will stay in the mid-30s. The clouds will move out out of the area late Thursday making for a sunnier Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One more gray day, and then the sun will return

Thursday will be another cloudy, gray day, with a high of around 37 degrees. Overnight, clouds will gradually thin, with a low of around 29 degrees. 

Friday will be sunny and mild, with a high of around 41 degrees. Saturday could feature some evening, very light flakes, with a high of around 36 degrees. 

For New Year's Eve, it'll be cool with a high of around 30 degrees. Monday (New Year's Day), will feature some sunshine and a high of 33 degrees. 

