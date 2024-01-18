Minnesota weather: Accumulating snow for parts of Minnesota Thursday, staying frigid into Saturday

Some areas of Minnesota will see accumulating snow on Thursday. Meanwhile, temperatures will stay frigid into Saturday.

A storm system that's moving across the country is diving to the south of Minnesota on Thursday. This system could lead to a couple of flakes and flurries in the Twin Cities, but the bulk of the snow will stay in the Dakotas down through Nebraska into Iowa and northern Illinois. Extreme southwestern Minnesota could see some accumulating snow as well, with up to 3 inches of snow possible.

The high on Thursday will be around 10 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Cold Friday, then it warms up

This snow system will move out by Thursday night, but it is dragging in some cooler air, so Friday will be quite cold. Afternoon temperatures will be above zero, but the wind chill will stay 10 to 20 degrees below zero for much of Friday afternoon.

Conditions will turn calmer on Saturday and there will be some sunshine, with a high of around 11 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Then a southerly flow kicks in Saturday night and Sunday, which will start the significant warming trend going into next week.

Highs next week will be in the 30s, with lows just below freezing at the start the work week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: