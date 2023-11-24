Minnesota weather: A sunny but cold Black Friday

Friday is the coldest day so far this season, with a high temperature of 30 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

With a high pressure building in parts of Canada, the temperatures will continue to be cold throughout the day on Friday. This high pressure will also keep the clouds at bay for most of the day Friday, making it a sunny and chilly day.

Saturday will be cold as well, morning temperatures being in the 20s. Some very light snow is possible in the metro Saturday afternoon, but it shouldn't amount to much. The clouds will be back Saturday.

The rest of the week will be chilly, but mild with temperatures in the 30s throughout the week.