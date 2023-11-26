Minnesota weather: A snowy start to the week

As the snow from Saturday evening tapers off, Sunday will remain cloudy and cold. The snow is expected to return around lunchtime on Sunday, but it will be a light dusting.

Sunday morning temperatures range from the upper teens to the mid 20s. The wind will pick up on Sunday, causing the wind chill to drop temperatures into the low teens.

Monday will be cold with a high temperature of 25 degrees. But, as the week goes on, temperatures will start to warm up into the high 30s and low 40s.