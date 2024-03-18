Minnesota weather: Temperatures staying cooler throughout the week

The cold is expected to continue Monday. Although the breeze isn't as strong as it was over the weekend, it will keep temperatures feeling cold.

Wind chills are keeping this colder Monday morning, and temperatures aren't expected to warm up too much as the day goes on. Monday will have a high temperature of 38 degrees in the metro area.

Clouds will linger Monday, but by midday the sun may peak through the clouds. Tuesday is expected to be warmer with a high temperature of 48 degrees, but by Wednesday temperatures could drop again into the low 30s. Thursday, there is a possibility of light snow.

Here is your seven-day forecast: