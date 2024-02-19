Minnesota weather: A freeze and thaw cycle for most of the week

Monday will start the trend of freezing and thawing as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing at night then rise to above average during the day.

The high temperature for Monday is 40 degrees in the Twin Cities, with most of the state having high temperatures in the mid to high 30s. Monday will be partly sunny, with a few clouds rolling by throughout the day.

Overnight Monday, temperatures will fall below freezing, but will warm up Tuesday into the low 40s. The rest of the week will be bright and mild with above average temperatures.

Here is your seven-day forecast: