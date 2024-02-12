Minnesota weather: Another bright and mild Monday, chance of precipitation by midweek

Monday will be a sunny and mild start to the week, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for most of Minnesota.

Northern Minnesota will have some cloud coverage, causing temperatures to be cooler, mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s. The Twin Cities metro will have a high temperature of 40 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly cloudier but mild, with some sun peaking through at times. Wednesday will be a little warmer, with some rain-snow mix possible in the evening and going into Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to cool by Friday and into next weekend.

Here's your seven-day forecast: