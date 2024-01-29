Minnesota weather: Sunshine returns Monday, starting a very warm week

The fog is starting to clear Monday, making way for some sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures are starting to rise to make a very warm week ahead.

By Monday afternoon and into the evening, the clouds are expected to return. But, they are high-level clouds, so things will be bright.

The high on Monday is around 48 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Tuesday may see some light sprinkles of rain, with temperatures in the low 40s.

By Wednesday, temperatures could shoot up into the 50s. Here is your seven-day forecast: