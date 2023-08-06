Southern Minnesota gets some much-needed rain

Parts of southern Minnesota saw some much-needed rain on Sunday, as the precipitation drizzled on and off through much of the day.

The rainy Sunday was a welcome sight for most as the dry summer has left most of Minnesota in a moderate drought stage or worse with a large swath of eastern Minnesota in a severe drought.

Most of the rain was concentrated in southern Minnesota, with areas like Owatonna seeing just short of an inch of rain while Faribault saw about nine-tenths of an inch, through early Sunday evening. Closer to the metro, the biggest totals were between a tenth to three-tenths of an inch of rain.

Rains are tapering as we head into the evening. But the week ahead is expected to be fairly comfortable.