Minnesota records first EF-4 tornado since 2010

The National Weather Service has officially determined an EF-4 tornado touched down near Dalton, Minnesota Wednesday, making it Minnesota's first EF-4 since 2010.

According to the survey data, the tornado lasted from 5:08 p.m. to 5:39 p.m., reaching estimated peak winds of 170 miles per hour and a width of 650 yards. It initially touched down about 6.5 miles west of Ashby and moved northeastward until about 5 miles east of Dalton, staying on the ground for 9 miles. This official survey updates information released Thursday by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, which stated two tornadoes touched down along this path.

The NWS survey crew believes the tornado reached its maximum intensity after it crossed Highway 82 and destroyed a machine shop, killing one employee. Two others were injured by the tornado.

According to the NWS review, the storm continued eastward across southern Otter Tail County and may have produced one or more additional, but brief, tornadoes along its path.