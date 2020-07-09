Expand / Collapse search

2 tornadoes touched down near Dalton, strongest ‘potentially greater’ than EF-3

By Rose Semenov
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Storm chaser follows tornado through Dalton, Minnesota

A storm chaser complied this video of footage he shot while following a tornado in Dalton, Minnesota Wednesday night. Video credit: Jake Heitman

DALTON, Minn,. (FOX 9) - Not one, but two tornadoes touched down near Dalton, Minnesota Wednesday night, leaving behind a deadly path of destruction, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. The strongest tornado was "potentially greater than EF-3," according to a preliminary assessment by the National Weather Service survey crew.

According to an update released Thursday afternoon by the sheriff's office, the first tornado was reported at 5:08 p.m. six miles south of Dalton. A second tornado was reported at 5:11 p.m. six miles south of Dalton and a half mile away from Interstate 94.

The two tornadoes left behind a path of damage of about 6 to 9 miles.

Responders discovered several homes and farmstead buildings were destroyed by the tornado. Seth Nelson, 30, of Battle Lake died due to the tornadoes. Crews took two Dalton-area residents in unknown condition to the hospital.

Deadly tornado tears through Ashby, Minnesota

One person was confirmed dead and two were hospitalized after a tornado in North-Central Minnesota Wednesday night.

"I would like to thank all of the those that quickly responded to assist in the response," said Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons in a press release. "Multiple law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and many other volunteers responded to the area and assisted with the search and rescue, ensuring those injured were quickly evacuated and transported."

NWS officials are working to complete formal damage assessments.

Later Wednesday evening, another tornado touched down near Garrison. 

Tornado near Garrison, Minnesota

Video of a tornado near Garrison, Minnesota on July 8, 2020. Courtesy: Krissie Spande