Minnesota rain totals: Damp Thursday for Twin Cities, southern MN

Thursday has been cool and rainy in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, and will continue to be damp into the evening.

The southeast portion of the Twin Cities saw rain totals of just under an inch in most places, especially in Woodbury and Burnsville. Rochester leads with a total of 1.10 inches of rain.

Since March 1, the average precipitation total is 4.81 inches, and it has rained a total of 7.32 inches. In the last two days it has rained a total of 2.12 inches.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rain totals for the Twin Cities. From: FOX 9

Rainfall totals

Rochester: 1.10 inches

Red Wing: 0.95 inches

Burnsville: 0.95 inches

Woodbury: 0.94 inches

Minneapolis: 0.55 inches

St. Paul: 0.71 inches

Minnetonka: 0.64 inches

Prior Lake: 0.82 inches

Cambridge: 0.31 inches

Mankato: 0.83 inches

Owatonna: 0.93 inches

Friday's forecast

Things are expected to dry up Friday as temperatures warm and clouds clear. Friday's high temperature for the Twin Cities area is 70 degrees, with sunny skies.

Later Friday, some scattered showers could hit west of St. Cloud as clouds roll back in. That rain is expected to sweep across the area Saturday morning.