Minnesota experiencing transition day of rain before weekend heat

Most of Minnesota is in a transition phase Wednesday after a day of heat that saw temperatures reach nearly 100 degrees in the Twin Cities Tuesday.

Wednesday will see scattered showers capable of producing hail and gusty winds throughout portions of southeastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin.

By the afternoon a general clearing trend will push through, with most storms opportunities heading east by 6 p.m.

Temperatures will remain more seasonable, but after today a "heat active" period takes over instead of a "weather active" one.