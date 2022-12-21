Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities declare snow emergencies

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
17
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities declare snow emergencies

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 3:53PM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Wednesday's forecast: Snow Wednesday, blizzard or blizzard-like conditions to follow

Snow will arrive in the Twin Cities in the late morning. Strong winds on Thursday will blow snow around, creating blizzard or blizzard-like conditions across the area. Temperatures will be subzero.

(FOX 9) - Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other cities around the Twin Cities have declared snow emergencies starting Wednesday night.

The emergencies come as a winterstorm moves into Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are in a blizzard warning until Saturday morning.

Minneapolis snow emergency parking rules

In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers are not allowed to park on the even-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route or either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. During that time, you can park on snow emergency routes or roads that have been plowed.

Then, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., drivers are asked to not park on odd-numbered non-snow emergency streets.

You can click here for a guide to parking rules.

St. Paul snow emergency parking rules

In St. Paul, starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers cannot park on any night plow routes, as crews work to plow those streets.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers aren't allowed to park on day-plow routes. You can click here to find out which streets are day-plow routes and which are night-plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs.

Vehicles that are not parked on the appropriate streets will be ticketed and towed, the city warns.

Other snow emergencies

Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your local city’s social media for further information regarding restrictions.

  • Brooklyn Center
  • Brooklyn Park
  • Crystal
  • Elk River
  • Northfield
  • Robbinsdale
  • St. Louis Park