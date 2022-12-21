Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities declare snow emergencies

Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other cities around the Twin Cities have declared snow emergencies starting Wednesday night.

The emergencies come as a winterstorm moves into Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities metro and areas to the west are in a blizzard warning until Saturday morning.

Minneapolis snow emergency parking rules

In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers are not allowed to park on the even-numbered side of a non-snow emergency route or either side of a parkway until 8 p.m. During that time, you can park on snow emergency routes or roads that have been plowed.

Then, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., drivers are asked to not park on odd-numbered non-snow emergency streets.

You can click here for a guide to parking rules.

St. Paul snow emergency parking rules

In St. Paul, starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers cannot park on any night plow routes, as crews work to plow those streets.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, drivers aren't allowed to park on day-plow routes. You can click here to find out which streets are day-plow routes and which are night-plow routes. Night plow routes are marked with signs.

Vehicles that are not parked on the appropriate streets will be ticketed and towed, the city warns.

Other snow emergencies

Below is a list of the snow emergencies declared so far. Check back for updates, and with your local city’s social media for further information regarding restrictions.