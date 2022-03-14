Expand / Collapse search

Twin Cities weather: 1 to 4 inches of morning snow before warm-up to 50s this week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A quick round of snow and wintry mix is bringing some melting and slushy accumulations across the area this morning. A few aggressive snow bursts with snowfall rates of one inch per hour helped folks in a narrow band just northwest and north of the immediate Twin Cities metro see 1 to 4 inches or more, from 3 inches in St. Michael and 4 inches in Ramsey to mnore than 2 inches in Buffalo and Wyoming.

After sitting out the early morning snow and mix with barely a drip in the southern metro, big flakes of snow in a burst brings a dash of extra snow (and occasional mix) and one inch per hour snowfall rates across the rest of the Twin Cities area through mid-morning. Expect reduced visibilities and some slippery spots to continue for the rest of the morning.

All of the precipitation pushes east/southeast and gradually weakens through the lunch hour, allowing some partial sunshine to return and plenty of melting this afternoon as we climb into the thawing upper 30s!

Minneapolis weather March 14

Minneapolis-St. Paul weather dayplanner for March 14, 2022

Temps near and above 50 finally return to the Twin Cities and continue the melting starting tomorrow.