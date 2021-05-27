Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sun returns, temps in the 60s and 70s

After a cold washout Thursday, the sun is expected to return to the Minnesota area for Memorial Day weekend.

High temperatures are expected in the 60s and 70s until the Monday holiday.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed says the sun will return Friday and stay with us for the first half of the holiday weekend with temperatures slightly below average in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be warmer with highs in the 70s, but an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be possible.