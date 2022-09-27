It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely.

No snow accumulated, though.

Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video of the snow falling (watch above).

The average first measurable snowfall in Duluth is Oct. 24, while the average first measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities usually doesn't happen until Nov. 4, according to the National Weather Service. Measurable snowfall is defined as more than a tenth of an inch of snow.