I-35 down to 1 lane near Elko New Market due to jackknifed trailer

Interstate 35 is reduced to one lane near Elko New Market due to a jackknifed trailer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says I-35 will be reduced to one lane between Deuce Road and Lonsdale Boulevard. Drivers are being told to expect delays.

Visibility is low on the roads south of the Twin Cites metro as a storm system from the western U.S. pushes its way into Minnesota.

