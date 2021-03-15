Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

I-35 down to 1 lane near Elko New Market due to jackknifed trailer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

ELKO NEW MARKET, Minn. (FOX 9) - Interstate 35 is reduced to one lane near Elko New Market due to a jackknifed trailer. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says I-35 will be reduced to one lane between Deuce Road and Lonsdale Boulevard. Drivers are being told to expect delays. 

I-35 jackknifed semi Elko New Market

I-35 is down to one lane near Elko New Market due to a jackknifed semi-trailer. (MnDOT / FOX 9)

Visibility is low on the roads south of the Twin Cites metro as a storm system from the western U.S. pushes its way into Minnesota. 

Stay up to date on the weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts and live traffic maps 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple