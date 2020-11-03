High of 74 makes Tuesday warmest Presidential Election Day on record in Minnesota

article

Tuesday was the warmest Presidential Election Day on record in Minnesota.

With a high of 74, the state beat the previous high Presidential Election Day of 71 degrees set in 2008.

The average high for Nov. 3 is 49 degrees and the average low is 33 degrees. Tuesday’s low temperature matched the average.

Tuesday also tied the record high for a Nov. 3 at 74 degrees, which was previously set in 1978. The record low was 8 degrees in 1991.