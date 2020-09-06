Hail reported across parts of southern Minnesota, Twin Cities following Saturday storm

article

Residents in southern Minnesota, as well as parts of the Twin Cities metro, reported plenty of hail during Saturday night's storms.

As heavy winds and rain rolled through the area, residents in areas like Chanhassen, Excelsior and Olivia reported hail ranging from pea-sized to golf ball-sized.

Hail in Olivia, Minnesota. Credit: Brianna Havens

Credit: Dana Reno in Watkins, Minnesota