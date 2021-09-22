Fall-style temps arrive just in time for 1st official day of autumn

Happy first day of fall!

The autumnal equinox will start out cool and crisp before reaching highs near 70 degrees. It will get chill overnight, particularly in western Wisconsin with some mid to upper 30s from Eau Claire to New Richmond and through the Spooner area. The Twin Cities will likely see low to mid 40s going into Wednesday night.

First day of fall dayplanner (FOX 9)

The warming trend starts Thursday before the next cold front moves in on Friday with a couple of isolated, light showers in the forecast.

We have a beautiful weekend ahead with a fall-feeling Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and a much warmer day on Sunday with highs possibly in the upper 70s—perfect for getting outside to see some fall colors.

First freeze for some parts of northeastern Minnesota

Several locations in northeastern Minnesota experienced their first freeze Wednesday morning. Hibbing got down as low as 28 degrees, Eveleth hit 29 and Hibbing woke up to 30.

Low temps on the first day of fall. (FOX 9)

Before you say it’s too soon for this, it’s not. Parts of northeastern Minnesota should have already seen their first freeze this year and most spots in the north typically get their first freeze by Oct. 1. The average first freeze for the Twin Cities is Oct. 11.

When will fall colors reach their peak?

Fall colors as of September 22, 2021. (FOX 9)

Fall colors are certainly underway, especially across the north. The typical peak for fall colors in northern Minnesota is next week and they usually peak in the Twin Cities the first week of October, although we’ll see if that holds.

MORE: Expect muted fall colors this year due to drought

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track fall weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.