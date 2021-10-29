EF2 tornado confirmed in Boundary Waters on Oct. 10

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Oct. 10.

The tornado was on the ground from 6:10 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. and traveled along a four-mile track near Alder, Rocky and Clearwater lakes in the BWCA and over the Border Route Trail, according to the NWS. It had a maximum width of 500 yards with winds topping out at an estimated 120 mph.

The NWS confirmed the tornado after collecting and analyzing satellite images, aerial footage from the Superior National Forest, radar imagery and photos and video from Cook County residents showing the extensive tree damage in the area.

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.