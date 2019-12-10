Dangerous wind chills expected overnight into Wednesday morning

article

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday for much of Minnesota as wind chills are expected to drop to potentially dangerous levels.

The actual temperature Wednesday morning is expected to range around -10 to -15 degrees. The predicted wind chill will range from -20 to -30 degrees. At those temperatures, frostbite is possible on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

Temperatures will barely rise above zero during the day as the high is expected to be around 2 degrees.