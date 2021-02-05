Dangerous cold in Twin Cities: Emergency info, shelters, cancellations

Extremely cold temperatures have arrived in Minnesota, with dangerous subzero wind chills hanging around for most of the next week in Minneapolis-St. Paul. In fact, if our temperatures manage to stay below 5 degrees for 6 consecutive days -- which is our current forecast -- it will be the first time we've done that since 1996.

From the FOX 9 Weather Center: 2 reasons why this Arctic blast is different than others

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.

EMERGENCY INFORMATION

If you are in physical danger of freezing, call 911.

CANCELLATIONS

The final Luminary Loppet events for the weekend were moved from Saturday and Sunday to Thursday and Friday. Other previously-scheduled weekend Loppet events have been canceled.

Advertisement

Several metro cities are closing outdoor ice rinks and sledding hills due to extreme cold. Check with your city for updates.

All outdoor ice rinks in Edina will be closed Saturday Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7 due to the extreme cold, including the Backyard Rink at

Braemar Arena and skating at Centennial Lakes Park. In Eagan, city ice rinks in and the Trapp Farm Park Tubing Hill will be closed Saturday and Sunday

SHELTERS

In Hennepin County and Minneapolis, visit hennepin.us/staywarm for a complete list of locations and resources. Due to the extreme cold, additional emergency shelter beds for single adults have been made available. You can call 612-248-2350 to access these beds.

In St. Paul and Ramsey County, there is a network of shelter resources available for those experiencing homelessness. You can find those services at www.ramseycounty.us/HousingStability or call 651-266-7818.

Call ahead of time, if possible, to assure they are open.

All warming sites offer space to escape the cold, but only some sites offer services like food and case management.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, safety protocols like social distancing will be expected.

HOW TO HELP

If your organization, church, or building provide warming space, contact endhomelessness@hennepin.us to partner with Hennepin County to provide this essential service.

SHELTERS AND WARMING LOCATIONS IN MINNEAPOLIS

Catholic Charities – Adult Opportunity Center

612-204-8300

740 17th Street East

Open Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast is 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Daytime resources connecting people with medical and mental health care, breakfast and lunch, showers, internet access, laundry and employment counseling

Metro Transit bus routes 2, 5, 9, 14

Hennepin County Government Center

612-348-3000

300 6th Street South

Open to the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding certain holidays

Space to sit and warm-up, but no services on site

Must socially distance and wear mask

Metro Transit bus routes 5, 14, 19, 22, 94, C Line

Light rail: Blue Line and Green Line – Government Plaza Station

House of Charity – Food Centre

612-594-2000

714 Park Avenue South

Open weekdays, noon to 4 p.m. when windchill is at 0 degrees or lower

Public meals from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday no matter the temperature

Bus routes 5, 14, 19, 94 (Express), C line

Light rail: Blue Line and Green Line – U.S. Bank Stadium Station (0.2 mile walk)

Minneapolis Central Library – Resource Center

300 Nicollet Mall

Located in former coffee shop space; additional space and computer access are available for short visits within the Minneapolis Central Library.

Open Mondays and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m.

Providing indoor heated space, WiFi and phone charging for a very limited number of people. One on one help from Hennepin County Human Services staff to sign up for county benefits and get connected with housing and crisis resources.

Bus routes 5, 9, 18, 22, 25, 61, 94, 755, Metro C Line

Light rail: Blue Line and Green Line – Nicollet Mall station .3 mile

Minneapolis City Hall

612-596-9512

350 South 5th Street, Minneapolis 55415

Open to the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding certain holidays

Space to sit and warm-up, but no services on site

Must socially distance and wear a mask

Metro Transit bus routes 5, 14, 19, 22, 94, C Line

Light rail: Blue Line and Green Line – Government Plaza Station

The Bridge for Youth (ages 10-17 only)

612-230-6601

1111 22nd Street West, Minneapolis 55405

Open when temperatures drop below -15 degrees

Warm up, grab a warm coat, mittens and scarf, have a cup of hot cocoa/coffee, and charge your phone

Overnight accommodations could be provided if appropriate

Bus routes 2, 6, 12, 17, 114, 115

Youthlink (ages 16-24 only)

612-252-1200

41 12th Street North, Minneapolis 55403

Open Monday–Friday, 24 hours a day, Saturday – Sunday 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Extended overnight drop-in and immediate need support available

Metro Transit bus routes 4, 6, 9, 12

SHELTERS AND WARMING LOCATIONS IN ST. PAUL

With extreme cold over the next week, St. Paul and Ramsey County have been coordinating additional resources, including additional overnight capacity at:

Freedom House

20 additional beds for women

651-789-8875

296 W 7th Street

Higher Ground

Additional 20-25 additional beds

651-647-2330

435 Dorothy Day Place

Safe Space

8 additional beds

651-266-4483

160 Kellogg Blvd

Utilizing shelter resources within the system has allowed for additional capacity at Mary Hall.

To help connect someone in need to shelter, contact St. Paul Police non-emergency at 651-291-1111 or Ramsey County at 651-266-7818. Referrals can be made by emailing AdultShelterReferrals@co.ramsey.mn.us.

Members of the public can contact the city’s Information Line at 651-266-8989 if they see concerning conditions that threaten the health or safety of individuals experiencing homelessness, or nearby residents.

St. Paul and Ramsey County also have transportation resources available through the St. Paul Fire Department Basic Life Support (BLS) Unit, Ramsey County, and Metro Transit Police to transport individuals to shelter spaces. The St. Paul Police Department and members of the COAST Unit, which pairs officers with social workers, will also continue to connect with people in need to support and shelter amid the dangers of this cold weather.

SPACE HEATER WARNING

If you use a space heater, make sure it has automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. Any heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

The State Fire Marshal shared a photo from a fire caused by a space heater too close to a couch.

This fire was caused by a space heater too close to a couch. Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, including pets and furniture.

HEATING SAFETY AND PAYMENT HELP

Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice and keep your furnace filter clean.

Check your carbon monoxide alarms and smoke alarms. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.

Energy assistance: Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program helps income-eligible households pay their heating bills. To apply, visit the Minnesota Commerce Department website or call 800-657-3710.

If you smell rotten egg: Immediately leave the home or building, get to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy’s 24-hour hotline at 800-296-9815. Don’t use electric switches, phones, drive or start a car, or do anything that could cause a spark.